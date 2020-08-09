More clarification needed on court RCV ruling

Sec. of State says the Maine Supreme Court ruling means ranked-choice will be used in presidential election, but Maine GOP says that's still to be decided.

PORTLAND, Maine — Confusion and uncertainty over ranked-choice voting in Maine intensified Tuesday as the Maine Supreme Court made a ruling that potentially cleared the way for the process to be used in the presidential election in November.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap tells NEWS CENTER Maine the ruling of a "stay pending appeal" means ranked-choice voting (RCV) will be used in the presidential election. The Maine GOP, however, says that has yet to be decided.

"Today's Maine Judicial Supreme Court decision was not on the merits of the People's Veto to repeal ranked choice voting in Maine's presidential elections," the Maine GOP said in a statement. "It is simply a procedural order holding that an automatic stay is in place until the issue is resolved in the court, as with any appeal of this nature."



Legal sources say the decision allows the Secretary of State's Office to print the November ballots without the people's veto question; without the people's veto question, the ranked-choice voting system will be on the ballot. However, sources say whether or not the ranked-choice tabulation would actually be used has yet to be decided.

Law Court opinion: Jones v. Secretary of State. Stay of Superior Court order pending appeal. https://t.co/wIkLjYrKBF — Maine Courts (@MECourts) September 8, 2020

"Regardless of what Secretary of State Matt Dunlap is telling the media, today's ruling does not mean that ranked choice voting will be used in the Presidential election," the Maine GOP says. "The Superior Court rejected the Secretary of State’s arguments on the merits, and the issue will soon be resolved by the Maine Judicial Supreme Court. We will continue to fight to ensure the voices of Mainers are heard."

Legal sources say if the people's veto question is not on the November ballot, it will likely be held until the next election.

A Republican group launched a petition drive earlier this year trying to block ranked-choice altogether, but Dunlap said it didn't have enough valid signatures to get on the ballot.

Nearly 1,000 signatures were originally excluded by the Secretary of State because they failed to be collected by a registered voter as required by the Maine Constitution.

The group went to court and a judge ruled that they did have enough valid signatures to put the people's veto question on the November ballot, blocking the use of RCV in the presidential race. Dunlap appealed that ruling and on Thursday Maine's supreme court heard 11th-hour arguments aimed at stopping the GOP-led referendum on RCV.

The court's decision came in on Tuesday morning, with Maine's Supreme Court dismissing the stay, which allows the Secretary of State's Office to move forward printing ballots without the people's veto question.

Maine would become the first state in U.S. history to use ranked-choice voting for president if it's able to use the method.

The Secretary of State's Office did not immediately respond for comment.