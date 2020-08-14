Postal Service warns Maine and 45 other states some ballots might not be counted

46 states and D.C. have been sent letters from the USPS warning that it cannot guarantee all mail-in ballots will arrive in time to be counted in the Nov. election.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The general counsel and executive vice president of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Thomas J. Marshall sent a letter to Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap warning him that some ballots may not be counted in the upcoming General Election.

The letter, dated July 29, explains Maine’s election laws concerning deadlines for requesting and casting mail-in ballots are “incongruous with the Postal Service’s delivery standards.” Marshall says this “mismatch” creates a risk that ballots requested near the state deadline will not be returned by mail in time to be counted under Maine laws as the USPS understands them.

Dunlap, however, says “this is not new.”

“No two states have the same election laws,” Dunlap told NEWS CENTER Maine. “The laws are literally and figuratively all over the place.”

Dunlap says he’s never seen anything like this before. “I’m puzzled more than anything,” Dunlap said. “We’ve never had this type of correspondence [with the USPS] before.”

According to The Washington Post, 45 other states and the District of Columbia have been sent similar letters from the USPS, warning that it cannot guarantee all mail-in ballots will arrive in time to be counted for the General Election.

In Maine, ballots must be received by the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on election night.

The USPS, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, is facing funding shortfalls. President Donald Trump directly admitted Thursday he is starving the federal agency of funds in order to make it harder to process mail-in ballots.

"They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said on Fox Business Network, adding, if they don't get the funds, "that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it."

The USPS has undergone sweeping policy and organizational changes since Louis DeJoy was appointed Postmaster General in May. DeJoy, a wealthy North Carolina businessman who is a Trump donor, was previously a fundraiser for the Republican National Convention. According to reports, he’s given about $360,000 to the Trump Victory super PAC supporting his reelection. Since his appointment, overtime for hundreds of thousands of employees has been eliminated and mandates have been put in place that delays mail deliveries.

According to USA Today, DeJoy wrote in a memo to employees, “if we cannot deliver all the mail due to call offs or shortage of people and you have no other help, the mail will not go out."

These changes, in addition to Trump’s repeated false claims that voting by mail leads to mass fraud, has state officials and citizens across the country alarmed about being disenfranchised in the upcoming election.

The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and “force” people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

Dunlap says he and the State have been planning how to handle elections safely amid the coronavirus pandemic since March, and the mail-in option has proven to be an effective and practical solution that keeps Mainers safe while preserving their right to vote. He said Maine “did a pretty good job for the primary.”

In the July 14 State Primary, Maine saw a 30% voter turnout compared to the typical 20%—and 80% of those voters were absentee.

“We expect we’ll see similar numbers in November, and I don’t think the voters are going to be dissuaded from participating with confidence and without fear in order to participate in this upcoming election,” Dunlap said in an interview with MSNBC Friday morning.

Dunlap echoed those sentiments to NEWS CENTER Maine on Friday, saying while the letter and Trump’s rhetoric are alarming, “we can grapple with it,” and says it’s an "unwelcome distraction."

That said, he encourages people not to wait to get their ballots in. “Don’t wait until November 2—get it in early.”

Dunlap says if the situation escalates, states have enough resources at their disposal to handle it.