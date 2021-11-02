Polls close in Maine with no reported problems

PORTLAND, Maine — Polls have closed in Maine.
Voters had their say on a power line to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower and a constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to grow, raise, harvest and produce food.
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says there were no reported problems Tuesday.
Bellows said more than 120,000 Mainers requested absentee ballots, setting a record for a statewide, referendum-only election.
The size of the voter turnout remains a question.
The size of the voter turnout remains a question.
