Warnock, Ossoff Senate victories certified

It's not yet clear just yet when exactly they will be sworn in.

ATLANTA — Senators-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have now been certified as Georgia's next senators, and can soon be sworn in.

The state announced the results were official on Tuesday.

State officials have said the paperwork must now be finalized by Gov. Brian Kemp and then sent to the United States Senate in Washington, D.C. where Warnock and Ossoff can be sworn in.

The pair defeated Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in runoff races earlier this month, cementing a startling sweep of the presidential and Senate races for Democrats.

Warnock won with just more than 51% of the vote, while Ossoff registered about 50.6% after getting fewer votes than Perdue in November. Perdue's margin did not clear the 50% + 1 threshold to avoid the runoff that Ossoff ultimately won, however.

It's not yet clear when Warnock and Ossoff will head to Washington and be sworn in, though swearing-in ceremonies would likeliest happen on Wednesday.

After Fulton County re-certified its results this morning, because returns from two precincts in Milton had apparently not been uploaded into the county's total, the state was able to finish certifying the total results.