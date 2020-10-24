Nearly 350,000 Mainers have already voted

Maine Sec. of State data shows that 345,379 people have already voted in Maine, either by returning their ballots via mail, dropbox, or in-person.

MAINE, USA — According to the most recent data released by the Maine Secretary of State's Office, 345,379 people have already voted in the Nov. 3 General Election. That's nearly 26 percent of Maine's population.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, voters have turned to absentee voting this year as a way to vote safely and avoid Election Day crowds at the polls. More than 445,000 Mainers have requested an absentee ballot this year, shattering voting records from previous elections.

More than 56 million Americans have voted nationwide, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

Both state and national data indicate registered Democrats account for a majority of early voters.

Any registered Maine voter may choose to vote absentee, either via mail or in-person at their town or city hall prior to Election Day.

2,727 ballots were "rejected."

There are two main reasons a ballot would be rejected:

Error in voter signature

If it’s late. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day

Given that Election Day is still weeks away, the more nearly 800 ballots that have so far been rejected are likely due to an error in the signature on the ballot.

"The signature is important because it's our linkage between the ballot and the voter," Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says.

The Secretary of State's Office says they have "specifically advised clerks to make a concerted effort to cure any ballot defects that would result in the rejection of absentee ballots, even before it is marked as 'REJ' in the tracker service."

If there's enough time, your clerk's office should contact you to remedy the signature issue, but there's not always time, so make sure you sign.