Nearly 100,000 Mainers have already voted

AUGUSTA, Maine — Early voting records in the U.S. have already been shattered as data shows more than 10 million people have already voted in the 2020 General Election—and there’s still three weeks until Election Day. Mainers account for nearly 100,000 of those votes, according to data from the Maine Secretary of State’s Office.

That’s roughly 30 percent of the total number of absentee ballots issued thus far. As of October 9, the data from the Secretary of State’s Office shows 325,329 of the 339,925 absentee ballots requested so far have been sent out.

Of those sent out, 94,544 have already been returned, including by mail and by voting early in person; 548 ballots were “rejected.”

There are two main reasons a ballot would be rejected:

Error in voter signature

If it’s late. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day

Given that Election Day is still weeks away, the more than 500 ballots that have so far been rejected are likely due to an error in the signature on the ballot.

"The signature is important because it's our linkage between the ballot and the voter," Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says.

If there's enough time, your clerk's office should contact you to remedy the signature issue, but there's not always time, so make sure you sign.

The data also breaks down request and return data by party affiliation. Since the request service opened in August, Democrats have accounted for a majority of requests and have maintained their lead since with about 54 percent of requests. That’s compared to Republicans’ 19 percent.

More than 56,600 ballots that have been returned are from registered Democrats, while around 16,600 returned are from Republicans; around 18,500 returned ballots have no party affiliation.