(NEWS CENTER) — National Voter Registration Day is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of every September by resolution of the National Association of Secretaries of State. This year, it falls on Sept. 25.

The day, according to NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, is led by a diverse, non-partisan group including the Bipartisan Policy Center, League of Women Voters and Rock the Vote. It was started, in part, due to six million Americans not voting in 2008 because they missed a registration deadline or didn’t know how to register.

Some of the following information was taken from Maine.gov's State of Maine Voter Guide

Who can register and vote in Maine?

To vote in a Referendum or General Election, you must be…

- A United States citizen

- Registered in the community where you reside

- At least 18 years of age

(A 17-year-old may vote in a Primary if that person will be 18 by the General Election.)

How do I register to vote?

Fill out a voter registration card.

Am I already registered?

- Call the Director of Elections and Administrative Procedure Act's office at (207) 624-7650.

- Contact your local clerk or registrar's office. (Find that information here)

Where do I go to register?

- Your town office or city hall

- Any Motor Vehicle branch office

- Most state and federal social service agencies

- Voter registration drives.

Completed voter registration cards may be…

- Hand-delivered or mailed to your town office or city hall

- Sent to the Secretary of State's Office in Augusta

Deadline for registering?

- In person at town office / city hall: no cut-off date

- By mail / voter registration drive: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 (close of business on 21st day before election)

When is the next election?

Nov. 6, 2018 (General/Referendum Election)

For more information on the next step — actually voting — head over to the State of Maine Voter Information Lookup Service to find election-related information based on your home address. This helpful tool provides…

- The location of your voting place

- The candidates that will appear on your ballot

- Your elected officials and how to contact them

Visit NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, or call the Election Protection Hotline with any questions or to report voting problems at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683).

