Name-drawing decides tie in Portland City Council race

Portland City Clerk Katherine Jones drew Brandon J. Mazer's name from an antique bowl Thursday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Clerk Katherine Jones had to get creative in the days after election day in her city, being dealt a problem never before seen by Mainers.

According to Maine’s ranked-choice voting system, after each round of votes were electronically tabulated, the race for a city council seat ended in a tie.

Despite the unique circumstances, Jones did have local law she could lean on.

“If a tie occurs between two candidates with the highest number of votes at the end of tabulation, the city clerk shall determine the winner by public lot,” Jones cited outside City Hall on Thursday.

But, Jones said, statutes do not stipulate how names are drawn. So, she met with the deadlocked candidates, Brandon Mazer and Roberto Rodriguez – both Democrats ­– and the trio agreed to allow Jones to bring an antique bowl from home, in which to place their names.

In front of a crowd that gathered on the brisk November morning, each man held a piece of paper with their name printed on it, they folded the papers in half, placed them in the bowl, then someone else picked up the bowl and mixed the contents – all while Jones waited with her back turned to the proceedings.

The bowl was held above Jones’ head so she could not see the paper she was pulling out. After these meticulous steps, she showed her chosen paper to the crowd and declared a winner.

“Mazer, Brandon J.,” she announced, to applause and cheers from Mazer’s supporters.

The candidates hugged, shared words, and then separated, though it would not be the last time they shared the spotlight together.

“We’re gonna ask for a recount,” Rodriguez confidently said to reporters seconds after the drawing. “We had a clear lead in the first round and we’re confident that a recount will solidify that lead and we’ll come out victorious.”

“I fully support that,” Mazer said moments later about the recount when NEWS CENTER Maine told him of Rodriguez’s statement. “And we’ll see what the voice of the voters truly is.”