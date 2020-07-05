AUGUSTA, Maine — Like many things that have gone virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Maine Democratic Party announced Thursday they will be holding remote elections at the end of the month.

The remote election is replacing the 2020 State Convention in Bangor, which was canceled last month due to threats posed to the public by the coronavirus. The election will take place on May 29-31.

The Maine GOP tells NEWS CENTER Maine their state committee will vote on new procedures for the Republican 2020 State Convention later this month.

Remote elections will also take place for presidential electors, Democratic National Committee representatives, and seats on the Democratic State Committee. An updated plan to allow remote elections for Maine’s delegates was approved by the Democratic National Committee.

State delegates elected at caucuses on March 8 and in subsequent county vacancy elections for presidential candidates who earned national delegates will be eligible to vote in national delegate elections. Presidential candidates needed to receive at least 15 percent of the votes cast in Maine’s Presidential Primary to be awarded any of Maine’s 24 pledged national delegates.

State delegates will be required to check-in online or by phone on May 27 or May 28 to participate in remote voting. Voting will open each morning, beginning Friday, May 29 at 8 a.m. and close each evening at 8 p.m. State delegates will participate in different elections on each day.

The Democratic National Convention is set to take place the week of August 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

