AUGUSTA, Maine — In an election year with no president, governor or senator on the ballot, some of the biggest decisions facing Mainers were issues at the local level.

Mayoral races, school board membership and construction bonds brought voters to the polls in communities across the state.

Scroll down to see election results listed alphabetically by community. Only contested races are listed. All vote tallies are unofficial until they have been certified.

BAR HARBOR

ARTICLE 2 - DEFINITION OF VACATION RENTALS

Yes - 628

No - 175

ARTICLE 3 - SITE PLAN REVIEW PROCEDURE

Yes - 689

No - 109

BIDDEFORD

MAYOR

Alan Casavant - 2,234

Jason Litalien - 2,127

COUNCILOR AT-LARGE

Marc Lessard - 3,051

Doris Ortiz - 2,406

COUNCILOR, WARD 2

Jon Phillips - 188

John McCurry - 232

COUNCILOR, WARD 4

Abigail Cioffi - 198

Robert Quattrone - 233

Heather Mills - 110

COUNCILOR, WARD 5

Bradford Laverriere - 193

Amy Clearwater - 204

COUNCILOR, WARD 6

Norman Belanger - 333

Sean Behen - 297

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

Randy Forcier - 2,517

Emily Henly - 2,197

Dominic Deschambault - 2,301

Bobby Mills - 1,512

Amy Grohman - 2,517

Nathan Bean - 1,607

Lisa Vadnais - 2,971

Cecily Silva - 1,854

Dennis Anglea - 1,518

Karen Ruel - 2,479

Rebecca Henry - 2,171

FAIRFIELD

TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats)

Shelley Rudnicki - 230

Michael Taylor - 359

Stephanie Thibodeau - 429

MSAD 49 SCHOOL BOARD, 3.5 YEAR SEAT (2 seats)

Heather Hussey - 365

Judy Reeves - 333

Steven Sandelier - 266

MSAD 49 SCHOOL BOARD, 2.5 YEAR SEAT (2 seats)

Rae Davis-Folsom - 209

Zachary Golder - 207

Beth Lambert - 383

Jeffrey Neubauer - 196

MSAD 49 SCHOOL BOARD, 56 DAYS SEAT (1 seat)

Heather Hussey - 166

Judy Reeves - 159

Steven Sandelier - 159

FREEPORT

SEWER DISTRICT TRUSTEES, 3 YEARS (2 seats)

Jason Crowell - 375

Thomas Hudak - 648

Earle Rowe - 612

LISBON

QUESTION 1 - PINEWOODS RD CONSTRUCTION BOND

Yes - 655

No - 406

QUESTION 2 - WATER DEPT. IMPROVEMENT BOND

Yes - 762

No - 294

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

TOWN COUNCIL, 2 YEARS (2 seats)

Roxanne Frenette - 652

Jay Kelley - 1,024

Joseph Thornton - 877

RSU 23 DIRECTOR

Sally Beatty - 860

Robert Lepauloue - 571

PORTLAND

MAYOR

Travis Curran - 1,296 (round 1)

Kathleen Snyder - 7,119 (round 1), 7,577 (round 2), 10,460 (round 3)

Ethan Strimling - 4,575 (round 1), 5,155 (round 2)

Spencer Thibodeau - 5,110 (round 1), 5,274 (round 2), 6,442 (round 3)

CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3

Tae Chong - 1,790

Andrew Graham - 256

Lalah Kargar - 199

Edward Suslovic - 1,050

Andrew Volk - 857

SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 3

Adam Burk - 2,422

Samuel Rosenthal - 1,037

CASCO BAY LINES DIRECTOR PEAKS ISLAND, 3 YEARS

Twain Braden - 414

Lauren Webster - 136

ROCKLAND

CITY COUNCIL

Ian Emmott - 366

Donald Robishaw - 477

Nathan Davis - 574

Edward Glaser - 646

SACO

MAYOR

William Doyle - 1,696

Marston Lovell - 1,486

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 4 (3 years)

Jack Cianchette - 299

Lynn Copeland - 427

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 6 (2 years)

Steve Boucouvala - 157

Jodi MacPhail - 200

Micah Smart - 47

QUESTION 1 (Posting of ordinances charter amendment)

Yes - 2,311

No - 386

QUESTION 2 (Borrowing for improvement charter amendment)

Yes - 2,394

No - 555

QUESTION 3 (Warden, Ward Clerk terms charter amendment)

Yes - 2,730

No - 325

SCARBOROUGH

TOWN COUNCIL

William Donovan - 1,948

Betsey Gleysteen - 2,810

Kenneth Johnson - 2,172

Robert Rowan - 1,972

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Alicia Giftos - 3,133

Bryan Shumway - 2,218

Kristen Turner - 2,732

SANITARY DISTRICT TRUSTEES

Joseph Carroll - 3,434

Paul Rodriguez - 3,399

QUESTION 1 - ARTIFICIAL TURF BOND

Yes - 2,801

No - 2,504

QUESTON 2 - PUMPER TRUCK BOND

Yes - 2,497

No - 2,096

QUESTION 3 - LAND PURCHASE BOND

Yes - 2,688

No - 1,950

SOUTH PORTLAND

CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Margaret Brownlee - 1,312

Katelyn Bruzgo - 1,502

Richard Carter - 1,250

Mary Drymon Derose - 559

Susan Henderson - 2,316

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 1

Thomas Fournier - 1,184

Jennifer Kirk - 2,463

QUESTION A - MIDDLE SCHOOL BOND

Yes - 3,234

No - 962

QUESTION B - TRAFFIC SAFETY BOND

Yes - 3,216

No - 795

WESTBROOK

MAYOR

Michael Foley - 1,156

Michael Sanphy - 1,061

Michael Shaughnessy - 522

Philip Spiller, Jr. - 1,002

CITY COUNCILOR, AT-LARGE

McDonald Johnson - 647

Claude Rwaganje - 1,557

Steven Willette - 1,337

CITY COUNCILOR, WARD 5

Lawrence McWilliams - 390

Elliot Storey - 452

QUESTON 1 (Warden, Ward Clerk terms charter amendment)