WATCH LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden rallies for Ossoff, Warnock in Atlanta

ATLANTA — President-elect Joe Biden will visit Atlanta's Kirkwood neighborhood when he swings through Georgia in the push for the state to send two Democratic candidates to the US Senate.

The news was first reported by 11Alive's news partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Biden will headline the Dec. 15 drive-in rally for Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock at Pullman Yard, the Business Chronicle reported, citing Atlanta City Councilor Natalyn M. Archibong's post on the Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Facebook page. The event, according to the post, is scheduled to run from 2:30 to 4 p.m. 11Alive reached out to the Biden team to independently verify the details, but they did not share them.

Access is "extremely limited," according to Archibong. However, she encouraged neighborhood residents to line up along the motorcade route "to show support and pride in having Kirkwood host this historic event." Archibong asked those who line up to wear masks and practice social distancing. (Read the full story on the Atlanta Business Chronicle.)

The Biden stop comes less than a month from the high-stakes Jan. 5 runoff race for Ossoff and Warnock as they try to unseat GOP incumbents Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.

Two days after Biden's stop, Vice President Mike Pence will make his third trip back to Georgia since the November election to rally Republican support.