(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Local and national transportation companies are working to break the barriers of getting a ride to the polls on Election Day.

Ridesharing company Uber announced the Uber Drives the Vote initiative in October.

Working with its partner #VoteTogether, the company has already sent promo codes for discounted rides to 15,000 potential voters with a focus on early voting.

On November 6, Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on the most affordable Uber option in the city where you live.

Users need to enter the promo code "VOTE2018" into the Uber App, and use Uber's polling place locator to select a destination.

Ridesharing company Lyft is offering a similar promotion on Election Day.

Lyft's The Ride to Vote initiative will offer 50% off promo codes to users heading to the polls Tuesday, up to $5. Its App will also connect riders with polling locations.

Working with partner organizations, Lyft will offer rides free of cost to underserved communities.

The company is encouraging part time and full time employees to make a plan, and take time off to vote themselves.

Both Uber and Lyft will provide rides to the polls, but the same offers do not apply heading back home.

Taxi cab companies in the Bangor area are still considering what their options will be on Election Day.

In a press release, the Greater Portland METRO bus service announced fares will be free all day on Tuesday, November 6.

“A lack of transportation should never stand between voters and their access to polling locations,” said METRO General Manger Greg Jordan, in a release sent to NEWS CENTER Maine. “This marks the third year that METRO is providing free rides on Election Day.”

This service includes all METRO routes, including METRO BREEZ express service between Portland, Yarmouth, Freeport, and Brunswick, the Husky Line service to Gorham, and Route 3 Crosstown service.

