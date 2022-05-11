With days to go before the election, Mills and LePage aim to rally voters

The candidates spent Saturday meeting Mainers across the state and encouraging them to vote.

BANGOR, Maine — As the clock winds down before Election Day, candidates are traveling across the state this weekend for a final campaign push to get voters to the polls.

On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Janet Mills visited a "Get Out the Vote" canvass launch in Bangor.

Mills helped rally campaign volunteers across the state who are going door to door talking to their neighbors to make sure their voices are heard this election season.

According to a press release, the Maine Democratic Party has signed up thousands of volunteers to go door to door in all of Maine's 16 counties this week.

When asked what she thinks will be the determining factor to winning this election, Mills said she believes it will all come down to voting for who they believe is telling the truth and being straight with people.

"We've got serious problems, we know that. We have the price of gas and oil and groceries and whatnot, and people are worried. I'm worried, too. But I offer a brand of leadership that has helped in the past and will help in the future get us through troubled times," Mills said.

Following the event in Bangor, the governor made a few additional stops throughout the state before ending her day in Farmington for another Get Out the Vote meet and greet.

Her top challenger, former Republican Governor Paul LePage spoke at a similar event in Lewiston at the Maine GOP Multicultural Community Center in Lewiston.

LePage, Congressional candidate Bruce Poliquin, and local state legislators spoke to a crowd of supporters and volunteers as they make their final push to contact voters three days before Election Day.

The former Governor kicked off the event by thanking the men and women who spent the last few weeks and months knocking on doors, sending mailers, and setting up campaign events.

"I will tell you, we cannot win without you, doing your enormous job at knocking doors, making calls [because] you're the ground game and the ground game is where it's all about," LePage said to the crowd.

LePage also said this has been a "horrific campaign" in reference to the attack ads that have flooded Maine's air and radiowaves. He said regardless of the outcome next week, Mainers and Americans need to work together and treat each other with respect.

"We as people need to fight against divisiveness," he added. "Now, the job is, let's break away from divisiveness, let's make Maine a great place to live."

After his remarks, Poloquin, and the local legislators took the podium. GOP volunteers then hit the streets of Maine to make their final rounds of door-knocking ahead of Tuesday,