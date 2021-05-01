Election Day arrives for Georgia Senate runoff races | Live updates

11Alive will be providing the latest results, news and more as Georgia decides the fate of the U.S. Senate.

ATLANTA — Georgians head to the polls today to elect the state's two U.S. senators, a decision that will have profound implications for the next four years of American governance.

Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are trying to retain their seats against Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. These two races have captured the attention of the nation, for they will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

With at least one victory between Loeffler or Perdue, Republicans will maintain control of the upper chamber of Congress. If the two Democrats win, it will create a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tiebreaking vote.

Which way the result swings will determine what kind of lawmaking power the incoming Joe Biden administration is able to wield. Two polls conducted by 11Alive in December indicated a slight advantage for the Democrats, but effectively both races are up for grabs.

The campaign, which has continued for the last two months following the Nov. 3 general election, has been marked - and at times overshadowed - by the ongoing drama from the presidential vote.

Loeffler and Perdue have been steadfast in their support of President Donald Trump, who continues to claim that he won the state, despite recounts that have confirmed Joe Biden's victory and courts that have dismissed legal challenges against that result.

It remains to be seen how the narrative, pushed heavily by the president, that Georgia's election apparatus is fundamentally corrupted will affect turnout.

11Alive will be updating things from around Atlanta today, as Georgia decides the fate of the Senate.

(please note all times are Eastern)

8:30 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling in the Georgia Secretary of State's Office also reports on an issue in Columbia County (Augusta suburbs):

Some issues in Columbia Co. There was a programming error on security keys for some locations scanners & pollworker cards. Voting continues on backup emergency ballots. Newly programmed keys&cards are being taken to locations via law enforcement.

8:30 a.m. | We've also just gotten a response on a small situation at a voting precinct in Gwinnett County. The county spokesman, Joe Sorenson, says the issue in Peachtree Corners "has been resolved now."

"Scanner wasn’t working. Technician was sent to the location," he said.

8:25 a.m. | We're monitoring for voting issues all around metro Atlanta. Coweta County did report a slight one, but says that now "everything seems to be working fine."

From Coweta County Elections Director Jane Scoggins:

"We had issues with the card readers on some poll pads. We tested the card reader before we sent them to the polls, but this morning some did not work. They have been replaced and everything seems to be working fine."

8:05 a.m. | Here's a look from 11Alive's Joe Ripley in Gwinnett County:

First few voters trickling in once doors opened at 7 at this polling place in Lawrenceville. Hispanic turnout and newly registered voters could factor into Gwinnett County results, as county has gone progressively blue over the years

7:30 a.m. | 11Alive's News Director Jennifer Rigby shares this photo of a line in Smyrna:

7:05 a.m. | Here's how it looked at the C.T. Martin facility in west Atlanta when polls opened a few minutes ago.

Polls are open. About two dozen people we're waiting when the doors opened at CT Martin Rec Center in FulCo.

7:00 a.m. | Polls have opened in Georgia.

6:55 a.m. | Polls open in five minutes! Here's Jerry Carnes' view in Fulton County:

We've got about a dozen people in line at this Fulton co polling location. Polls open in just minutes!

6:30 a.m. | 11Alive's Christie Diez notes that in the early voting period, we saw about 3 million votes cast. That's about 60% of the total turnout we saw in November, when there were 5 million votes in Georgia.

Statewide, more than 3 million people have voted early.

That's nearly 40% of all registered voters in GA.



In person: 2,074,879

By mail: 966,702



Statewide, more than 3 million people have voted early.

That's nearly 40% of all registered voters in GA.

In person: 2,074,879

By mail: 966,702

Source: U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida

6:00 a.m. | Welcome! We've made it to Election Day 2 in Georgia. Republican or Democrat, one thing we can all look forward to, at the least, is less election mail and texts/calls after today.