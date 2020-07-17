Five more races will require ranked-choice tabulation, Sec. of State says

Races for House Districts 41, 47, 49, and 90, as well as the state Senate race for District 11 will require elimination rounds.

AUGUSTA, Maine — As tabulation got underway Friday morning for the Republican 2nd Congressional District race, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced five additional races from Tuesday’s primary election would also require ranked-choice tabulation.

Dunlap says based on the results, the races require elimination rounds because winners didn’t receive more the 50 percent of the votes, which is required in ranked-choice format.

Races for House Districts 41, 47, 49, and 90, as well as the state Senate race for District 11 will require elimination rounds.

As with the ranked-choice tabulation process for the 2nd Congressional District race, the process will take place at the centralized tabulation site in the Burton R. Cross State Office Building in Augusta.

The legislative races will be tabulated during the week of July 20.

Secretary of State Department staff members must log, unlock, and unseal each ballot box from hand-count towns to scan the ballots using a high-speed tabulator; and log, unseal, and upload all the memory devices from tabulator towns and cities before loading all the votes into the results program and then certifying the results to ensure accuracy.