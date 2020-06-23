Early voting underway in Portland

In-person early absentee voting began Tuesday in Merrill Auditorium for the July 14 state primary

PORTLAND, Maine — State primary voting is already underway in Portland. Early in-person absentee voting began Tuesday in Merrill Auditorium in Portland, which is temporarily serving as the City Clerk’s public space.

The state primary and municipal school budget/referendum election is on July 14, but the City and Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap have been encouraging absentee voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Merrill Auditorium will be open for early absentee voting Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Face coverings should be worn and people are asked to use the PortTix entrance on Myrtle Street.

Absentee ballots may also be requested in writing, by phone, online, or in-person up to and including the day of the election, without specifying a reason. However, if you are asking to receive your ballot by mail, please request it early enough to allow for postal mail delivery time – both to receive it and return it (2-5 days each way).

You can request an absentee ballot by calling the Clerk’s office at 207-874-8610 or by requesting one online. Ballots must be returned to the municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Due to state law, there is no absentee voting three days before any election. On Thursday, July 9 only, the City Clerk’s office will extend its hours to 7 p.m. This will be the last day for absentee voting in the Clerk’s office and the last day to request an absentee ballot.

On Tuesday, July 14, the City’s 11 polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Based on your residency, you must vote at your polling place. For this election only, those voters who typically vote at the Portland Expo will vote at the Troubh Ice Arena located next door to the Expo.