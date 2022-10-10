Early voting begins Tuesday in Maine

Early voting and absentee voting are the only ways you can cast your ballot before Nov. 8. Both end the Thursday before election day.

MAINE, USA — Although Election Day is a month away, Mainers can cast their ballots as soon as Tuesday through early voting and absentee ballots.

Through early voting, you can show up at your town office and cast your vote as you would on Election Day.

Absentee ballots could be requested in Maine as early as August and can still be requested until the Thursday before Election Day.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the 2020 election saw record numbers of absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Maine is a state that has no excuse absentee voting ... up until the Thursday prior to election day," Bellows said. "We don't expect it to be quite as high [this year] as the absentee ballots are lower."

She said more than 61,000 Mainers have requested absentee ballots so far.

And early voting starts Tuesday.

Hours differ and you can only vote at your local town office or town hall.

Ceck with your local town website to find out what time early voting begins.

Bellows said that Maine elections are secure, and she expects a good turnout this year given the contentious gubernatorial election between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and former governor Paul LePage.

"Gubernatorial elections are always very high turnout, not quite as high as presidential," she said. "But I think we'll see probably 70 to 75 percent turnout. What I'd love to see [is] every Mainer register to vote and pass that ballot and every Mainer should know that vote will count."