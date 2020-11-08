Dems have wide lead in voter registrations in Maine

Both the Republican and Democratic parties in Maine have more members than they've had in the past 30 years, since data has been available.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Democrats in Maine have a large lead over Republicans in registering voters in Maine, though both parties have more members than they’ve ever had in at least three decades.

The Maine Secretary of State’s Office has compiled data that show Democrats have 386,786 members and Republicans have 295,122. The Portland Press Herald reports enrollments are the highest since at least 1990, the first year with available statistics.

The data is compiled by the Secretary of State’s Office after each election, with the most recent data coming from the July 14 State Primary election.

The number of unenrolled voters in the state declined to 339,782. There were more than 367,000 unenrolled voters in the state in 2014, after which the figure began to decline.

The Green party has 41,693 registered voters according to the data.

In the 2016 General Election, Democrats again led in registration numbers with 338,352 members while Republicans had 285,320. In that election, Hillary Clinton won Maine with 47.8% of the vote to Donald Trump’s 44.9%.

This year’s General Election, which is a little less than three months away, will be highly contentious, featuring not only the bout between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, but a U.S. Senate race that will shine the national spotlight on the state of Maine.

Mainers are turning to Democrats in record numbers because we’ve delivered real progress on key issues that matter to people’s lives. #mepoliticshttps://t.co/6jXuFgnh38 — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) August 11, 2020

In response to the data, the Maine Democratic Party said in a release, “As Maine people turn to Democrats in record numbers, it’s clear that voters are putting their trust in Democrats to represent their values. Democrats have delivered real progress on key issues that matter to Maine people, from expanding access to health care, to taking measures to lower prescription drug costs, to protecting reproductive rights, while Republicans from Augusta to Washington have continued to block progress at every turn.”