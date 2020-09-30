Court rules in favor of Maine Sec. of State over extending absentee voting deadline

The Maine Superior Court ruled against the Alliance for Retired Americans' lawsuit that alleged vote by mail requirements were 'burdensome.'

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Superior Court ruled in favor of the Secretary of State's Office in a case aimed at extending the absentee voting deadline and other changes to voting protocols in the upcoming election.

The Alliance for Retired Americans (ARA) filed the lawsuit in Maine Superior Court in June in light of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on voting and changes to the U.S. Postal Service.

The lawsuit alleged that the state's vote by mail requirements were "burdensome" and would "force older voters to choose between protecting their health or casting a ballot they know will be counted."

ARA sought to have the court force the state to eliminate the requirement for voter identification for registration, allow a third party to submit ballots on another person's behalf, and ensure ballots postmarked by Election Day are counted.

"The state’s onerous absentee ballot measures make it impossible for older residents of Maine to cast a mail-in ballot and be confident it will count," the organization said in a press release.

State law currently requires that all ballots be in the hands of local election officials by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

The judge ultimately sided with the state, saying "the harm to the State's electoral process outweighs the minor burdens imposed by those laws on the right to vote."

"This is a bit of a relief for us," Sec. Matt Dunlap told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We certainly share the plaintiff's concerns, but we feel very confident in our ability to work with towns to ensure that every ballot be turned in and counted accurately."

Ballots have already been printed and distributed to cities and towns across the state.