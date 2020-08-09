Court clears the way for RCV in presidential election

The ruling makes Maine the first state in U.S. history to use ranked-choice voting for president.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Supreme Court has made a ruling that clears the way for ranked-choice voting (RCV) to be used in the presidential election in November.

A Republican group launched a petition drive this year trying to block ranked-choice altogether, but Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said it didn't have enough valid signatures to get on the ballot.

Nearly 1,000 signatures were originally excluded by the Secretary of State because they failed to be collected by a registered voter as required by the Maine Constitution.

The group went to court and a judge ruled that they did have enough valid signatures to put the people's veto question on the November ballot, blocking the use of RCV in the presidential race. Dunlap appealed that ruling and on Thursday Maine's supreme court heard 11th-hour arguments aimed at stopping the GOP-led referendum on RCV.

Law Court opinion: Jones v. Secretary of State. Stay of Superior Court order pending appeal. https://t.co/wIkLjYrKBF — Maine Courts (@MECourts) September 8, 2020

The court's decision came in on Tuesday morning, with Maine's Supreme Court dismissing the stay. So, as it stands, ranked-choice will be used in the presidential race on November 3.

The Secretary of State's Office did not immediately respond for comment.