Bangor takes COVID-19 precautions for Maine's 2020 primary election

BANGOR, Maine — Mainers ready to cast their ballots in our state’s 2020 primary election can do so until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. The process will look different, though, than it has in years past after it was delayed for a month because of COVID-19 concerns.

To respond to health and safety fears, the city of Bangor is assuring voters that a number of precautions will be taken at the polls throughout the day.

Lisa Goodwin, a Bangor city clerk, says her team has been “really, really busy” preparing for this election, accepting an overwhelming amount of absentee ballots and coordinating with the state to bring in materials needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Goodwin says at this point, it’s hard to say what the entirety of July 14 will look like.“We really don’t know what to anticipate, because we didn’t anticipate this many absentees,” Goodwin explained to NEWS CENTER Maine on Friday. “Is that an indication that people are not going to come to the polls? Or is that an indication that perhaps there’s going to be more people than we expect?”

Goodwin says she is hoping in-person voter turnout is lighter because of restrictions this year. To ensure social distancing precautions, taking into account election workers and people observing by the public, only 20 voters will be allowed inside the Cross Insurance Center at a time to cast their ballots. They will be asked to enter through the southwest entrance off of Buck Street, starting at 7 a.m.

Goodwin says the state has provided a lot of PPE, like masks, gloves, face shields, and sneeze guards. People should bring their own masks, if possible. Hand sanitizer will also be available, and pens can be taken home by voters or dropped in a bucket for sanitization. Candidates at the polls to meet with voters will also have to social distance.

Goodwin says her team is essentially using this election to determine how to better conduct procedures before the election in November.