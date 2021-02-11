Here are the results for Questions 2 and 3 on Maine's November ballot as of 11:20 p.m.

LEWISTON, Maine — Clerks and volunteers around the state saw a steady flow of voters all day Tuesday, according to Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Bellows started her day in Westbrook and hoped to make it to Millinocket before the night was over. She said turnout is nothing like it was for the 2020 election cycle but has been pretty good for an off-year election. One thing her office and others will be paying close attention to is absentee ballots.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bellows said 20,000 requested ballots had not been returned. Folks had until 8 p.m. to get those turned in. Bellows anticipated all three referendum questions to be tallied before the night is over and credits all the hardworking clerks and volunteers around the state.

"It's a fairly simple election from an administrative perspective because it's referendum questions, with some municipal races, one special election for house of representatives in Augusta and the state capital, but we do think it's going to be fairly smooth and fairly quick." Sec. of State, Shenna Bellows said.

Voter turnout has been steady here in Lewiston this afternoon. I'm told that's really been the case all day around the entire state. Nothing like the turnout in 2020 but pretty good for an off-year, referendum filled ballot.

Question 2: Do you favor a $100,000,000 bond issue to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports and make other transportation investments, to be used to leverage an estimated $253,000,000 in federal and other funds?

According to the Associated Press, voters have passed the $100,000,000 transportation bond.

NEWS CENTER Maine received this statement from Maine's DOT:

"On behalf of the nearly 1,700 dedicated and hardworking team members at the Maine Department of Transportation, I want to thank Maine voters for approving Question 2 today. We are fortunate that Mainers historically have shown overwhelming support for transportation funding, and this year is no different. We never take that support for granted. Thank you.

The $100 million general obligation bonds connected to Question 2 will trigger up to $253 million in other investments from federal, local, and private partners. Combined, this funding represents about 40 percent of what MaineDOT spends on transportation funding every year. These dollars are critical to our mission. Without these funds, we simply could not do our job for the people who live, work, and travel in Maine."

Question 3: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being?