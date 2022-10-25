Your questions about absentee ballots answered

MAINE, USA — We are two weeks away from Election Day. This election cycle, we have been working to answer all your voting and election questions. Many of you have been asking about absentee ballots.
A viewer named Michelle asked: "I have an absentee ballot. Can I fill it out and bring to my voting place and skip the line?"
The short answer? Yes.
"You still need to sign your envelope, and you can bring your absentee ballot in that envelop to that polling place," Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said. "Now a lot of municipalities have an absentee drop box that's an official drop box you can place your ballot in the drop box. Those are checked at least once a day by the election officials and sometimes more frequently."
You can still vote absentee in Maine. Bellows said states will mail absentee ballots to people, but Maine voters need to apply for an absentee ballot.
Bellows said you can apply online, by calling your town clerk, or by going to your town office to apply for a ballot in person.
Then, fill it out and either bring it to your town office in person or mail it back, but you have to mail it early enough so it can be counted on Election Day.