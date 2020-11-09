2020 Maine Voter’s Guide: How to vote and important deadlines you need to know ahead of Nov. 3

Maine & New Hampshire 2020 voting guide will help you practice your civic duty to vote and feel confident your voice—and vote—will be heard come November 3 election

As the Secretary of State’s Office says, by voting, you’re keeping Maine’s democracy strong. “For our democracy to work, we must all participate in the process. Please register and vote and encourage your family, friends and neighbors to do the same.”

The 2020 General Election is November 3 , which is just under two months away. There’s a lot to know before you mark—or are able to mark—your ballot.

There is no minimum period of time you are required to have lived in the state before being allowed to register; you may register as soon as you move into your new community.

If you do not have these, you can prove your identity, age, and/or citizenship, by signing a Qualified Voter Affidavit, under oath, in front of an election official.

Note: A New Hampshire Real ID-compliant driver's license is NOT proof of U.S. Citizenship.

To register you need to provide proof of identity, age, citizenship, and place of residence. Proof can be either by documents or if you do not have documents with you, by affidavit. Documents may be presented in paper or electronic form.

Whether you register in-person or by mail, you must fill out a voter registration form .

As with Maine, in New Hampshire, you can also register to vote on or up to Election Day.

We also have Election Day registration in Maine, so just show up to the polls with your ID and residency docs, and you can register before you vote. Note: You can't email a voter reg card because it has to have your actual signature on it so a physical version is necessary.

Not all states allow you to register to vote up until and on Election Day, but luckily for us, Maine is one that does. However, there are still deadlines that you should know about.

Chapter two : Voting Absentee

Many voters have turned to absentee voting as a way to vote safely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Secretary of State's Office says requests for absentee ballots have already more than doubled the requests that were made in the 2016 General Election. According to recent data, nearly 150,000 Mainers have requested an absentee ballot so far, and the Secretary of State expects many more before the deadline.

Maine

Any registered Maine voter may choose to vote absentee, either via mail or in-person at their town or city hall prior to Election Day. Maine makes it easy to cast an absentee ballot. Unlike some other states, you don't have to have a reason to vote absentee. While traditionally active military and those overseas rely on this option, many are taking advantage of the hassle-free way to vote because of the pandemic. But, like with everything, there are still deadlines to know about.

What does a Maine absentee ballot allow you to do

Allows you to vote without going to a polling place on Election Day.

How to request an absentee ballot

Through the Secretary of State's Office online request service

Contact the municipal clerk in the town or city where you are registered to vote. Uniformed Service and Overseas voters will request an absentee ballot directly from the Secretary of State, Division of Elections.

will request an absentee ballot directly from the Secretary of State, Division of Elections. Request your absentee ballot by phone; it will be mailed to the address you provide to the clerk.

Make a written request by completing an absentee ballot application

After I've requested my ballot, when will it come in the mail?

Municipal clerks receive the ballots 30 days prior to the election and will then begin to send ballots to voters who have requested them, beginning in early October.

Maine absentee ballot deadlines

Absentee ballot requests must be made by Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Municipal clerks receive the ballots 30 days prior to the election and will then begin to send ballots to voters who have requested them, beginning in early October.

Absentee ballots must be turned in to the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3

If mailing your absentee ballot, voters are encouraged to put it in the mail no later than 7 days before Election Day—if later, drop it off in person or via ballot dropbox

1/2: If you plan to use the U.S. mail to vote absentee in the Nov. 3, 2020 election, please note the following @USPS advice to ensure delivery by 8 pm Election Day: Request your ballot no later than Oct. 19 and mail it back to your clerk by Oct. 26. #TrustedInfo2020 — MaineSOS (@MESecOfState) August 27, 2020

New Hampshire

How to absentee vote in New Hampshire

You will need to complete an absentee ballot application form and return it to your town or city clerk. Find your town’s clerk information here.

In New Hampshire, you may vote by absentee ballot if:

You will be absent on the day of any state election from the county, city, or town in which you are registered to vote

You are unable to appear in public on Election Day because of your observance of a religious commitment

You are unable to vote in person by reason of physical disability

You are unable to vote in person by reason of military service

You are unable to appear at any time during polling hours at your polling place because an employment obligation (including the care of children or infirm adults, with or without compensation) requires you to remain physically at work or to be in transit to or from work from the time the polls open until after the time the polls close

All other voters are expected to vote in person.

Deadlines