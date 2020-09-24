2020 Election: Everything you need to know about Maine absentee voting

Any registered Maine voter may choose to vote absentee, either via mail or in-person at their town or city hall prior to Election Day. Request deadline is Oct. 29

MAINE, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is a VERIFY about the difference between absentee and mail-in voting.

While the traditional, in-person voting options on Election Day are still available this election, many voters have turned to absentee voting as a way to vote safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Secretary of State's Office says requests for absentee ballots have already more than doubled the requests that were made in the 2016 General Election. According to recent data, more than 230,000 Mainers have requested an absentee ballot so far, and the Secretary of State expects many more before the October 29 deadline.

Any registered Maine voter may choose to vote absentee, either via mail or in-person at their town or city hall prior to Election Day.

Maine makes it easy to cast an absentee ballot—unlike some other states, you don't have to have a reason to vote absentee. While traditionally active military and those overseas rely on this option, many are taking advantage of the hassle-free way to vote because of the pandemic.

What is absentee voting?

Voting absentee allows you to vote without going to a polling place on Election Day.

What is the difference between "mail-in voting" and "absentee voting"?

Absentee ballots have to be requested by the voter to be mailed out. Mail-in ballots typically refer to states where the ballots are sent to all registered voters whether they requested one or not.

How do I request an absentee ballot in Maine?

First, you must be registered to vote in order to request an absentee ballot. Once you're registered, the request process is fairly simple. Click here to register.

Here's how you can request an absentee ballot:

Through the Secretary of State's Office online request service

Contact the municipal clerk in the town or city where you are registered to vote. Uniformed Service and Overseas voters will request an absentee ballot directly from the Secretary of State, Division of Elections.

will request an absentee ballot directly from the Secretary of State, Division of Elections. Request your absentee ballot by phone; it will be mailed to the address you provide to the clerk.

Make a written request by completing an absentee ballot application

If you vote absentee, your ballot app. and your ballot must be requested and returned via YOUR OWN municipal clerk. DO NOT deposit your absentee ballot in a dropbox in a different town. The ballot must be returned to the voter's own municipal clerk. #TrustedInfo2020 — MaineSOS (@MESecOfState) September 22, 2020

After I've requested my ballot, when will it come in the mail?

Municipal clerks receive the ballots 30 days prior to the election and will then begin to send ballots to voters who have requested them, beginning in early October.

Ballots are being printed and sent out to municipal clerks through the next week following a tiered delivery process, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Those with the highest percentage of requests will receive ballots first. All cities and towns should have ballots by Oct. 4.

What are the deadlines for absentee voting?

Absentee ballot requests must be made by Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Municipal clerks receive the ballots 30 days prior to the election and will then begin to send ballots to voters who have requested them, beginning in early October.

Absentee ballots must be turned in to the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3

If mailing your absentee ballot, voters are encouraged to put it in the mail no later than 7 days before Election Day—if later, drop it off in person or via ballot dropbox

1/2: If you plan to use the U.S. mail to vote absentee in the Nov. 3, 2020 election, please note the following @USPS advice to ensure delivery by 8 pm Election Day: Request your ballot no later than Oct. 19 and mail it back to your clerk by Oct. 26. #TrustedInfo2020 — MaineSOS (@MESecOfState) August 27, 2020

Can I vote by absentee ballot in-person?

Yes. You may vote absentee at the clerk's office as soon as absentee ballots are available. Absentee ballots are available at least 30 days before the election at the municipal clerk's office.

You don't need to complete an application if you vote in person at the clerk's office.

The deadline for absentee voting in the presence of the clerk, unless special circumstances exist, is the Thursday before the election.

What stops someone from voting by absentee and voting in-person on Election Day?

The Secretary of State's Office says when you vote by absentee ballot in the State of Maine, your municipal clerk will take receipt of the ballot and verify that it can be accepted. Once they do so, they will mark your name in the voter system as “AV” for “absentee voter.”

Thus, when they print out the incoming voter list just before Election Day, your name will already be “checked off” with the indicator marking that you have already voted via absentee ballot, and you will not be eligible to receive a ballot if you show up to vote in person.

On Election Day, some voters are still dropping off their absentee ballots and the town office is still receiving some by mail. Absentee ballots are processed in batches throughout the day and the list of those newly received absentee ballots is shared with each polling place for each batch, so if the absentee voter tries to vote in person, they will not be able to do so. (And conversely, if they vote in person before their ballot arrives that day, their absentee ballot will be rejected).

Can I track the status of my absentee ballot?

Yes (sort of). If you use the Online Absentee Ballot Request Service, you will receive a confirmation message that your application has been processed, and your municipal clerk will follow up with a confirmation email to let you know that your request has been received.

The Secretary of State's Office says they're in the process of developing an absentee ballot tracking system for voters to check on the status of their absentee ballot. This new service will be launched in October 2020 and additional details will be available at that time.

--