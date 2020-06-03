It may feel like election whiplash—and it probably is—but there’s no rest for the Maine GOP and Democrats after Super Tuesday. Maine Republicans will hold their statewide caucuses on Saturday and Democrats on Sunday to select delegates to send to the state convention in May.

You may be wondering, if there was just a primary, why are there also caucuses?

Where the primary determined the Democrats preferred presidential candidate for the nomination—former Vice President Joe Biden won the popular vote with 34% to Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 32.9%—as well as how Maine’s 24 delegates would be allocated, the caucuses determine who those delegates would be. Then, those people elected as the delegates are sent to the state convention held in Bangor May 20-30, for the Democratic State Convention, and in Augusta May 1-2 for the Republican.

It's a little simpler for the Republicans, since Pres. Donald Trump was the only candidate on the primary ballot.

In the Maine primary on Tuesday, it was determined through vote percentage that for the National Democratic Convention, from Maine Biden would get 11 delegates, Sanders 9, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren would get 4. Warren suspended her candidacy on Thursday.

Trump will have all 22 Maine delegates.

The Maine GOP website says the caucuses "are the organizational foundation of the Maine Republican Party, giving Republicans like you the opportunity to shape the party and help determine our direction in 2020."

On Sunday Maine municipalities across the state will caucus for various Biden and Sanders delegates to attend the state convention and ultimately represent Maine at the National Democratic Convention in Milwaukee this July.

“The [caucus] process is super important and it’s a great way to engage with the party,” Chair of the Portland Democratic City Committee Simon Thompson said. Thompson explained the caucuses not only elect the delegates but also helps build the party infrastructure at a grassroots level.

Each town is allotted a certain number of delegates to be chosen on Sunday. You can find out how many delegates your town is allotted here.

“Portland Democrats are hosting this caucus because if we’re going to win in November, we have to do everything we can to build our party up from the grassroots,” Thompson said. “We’re going to need every ounce of support from Democrats in Portland to persuade voters, one household at a time. Our strength is in numbers, which is why we encourage every Democrat to attend and make your voice heard.”

At the state convention in May, the 24 pledged delegates for the Democrats who will represent Maine at the national convention will be chosen from the pool of delegates who were elected from the caucuses. A total of 32 delegates will be sent to Milwaukee—8 will be superdelegates. Superdelegates are party leaders such as former Democratic presidents, governors, and members of Congress.

Any registered party voter can participate in the caucuses, including 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by the general election on Nov. 3, 2020. Anyone who isn’t registered to vote can register and enroll as a Democrat or Republican to participate anytime up until and including caucus day.

