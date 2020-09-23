Donald Trump Jr. heads to Maine for 'Make America Great Again' campaign event in Holden

Donald Trump Jr. will be in Maine campaigning for his father, President Donald Trump, on Wednesday in Holden.

HOLDEN, Maine — Donald Trump Jr. will be campaigning in Maine on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear at the Maine Military Supply store in Holden.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and doors will open an hour before the event.

The Trump campaign says Don Jr.'s event will be a general rally-type event, intended to connect with Maine voters and spread Trump's "Make America Great Again" agenda.

Wednesday morning Don Jr. was on WGAN Morning News radio to talk about the event. He expressed Maine, specifically the 2nd Congressional District, is important in the election because the state splits electoral college votes. Maine is one of only two states in the country that splits votes, rather than the "winner take all" practice the other 48 states adhere by.

“Everything’s important you never know where things are gonna go," Don Jr. said. "Obviously it’s a crazy sort of electoral map these days, ya know, Maine is one of those states that you have that split—every vote counts, every electoral college vote counts, and we’re gonna go after all of ‘em.”

Republican Congressional candidate for Maine's 2nd Congressional District Dale Crafts will reportedly be joining Don Jr. at the event.

The Holden Police Department will be assisting the campaign with traffic and safety measures. Chief Chris Greeley says cars driving on Route 1A through Holden should be patient as traffic may be backed up between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. due to the event.

Greeley said regardless of which campaign it is, anyone of this magnitude visiting is good for the town.

Tonight at 6, @DonaldJTrumpJr will be stopping at Maine Military Supply in Holden to host a 'Make America Great Again!' event. I spoke with Holden PD Chief @ChrisGreeley3 about his department's role with the visit and what the event means for the town. pic.twitter.com/SxTSij6q0m — Sam Rogers (@slaminsamNCM) September 23, 2020

The Don Jr. event comes amid a slew of campaign trips in New England in recent weeks. Trump's other son, Eric, has events in Maine and New Hampshire last week, and Vice President Mike Pence was in the Granite State on Tuesday.

Eric Trump's event in Saco on Thursday drew about 200 supporters to the Camp Ellis pier. The event was intended to focus on the lobster industry; Trump has said he thinks he should win Maine because of measures he's taken to help the Maine lobster industry.

In response to Don Jr.’s visit to Holden on Wednesday, Maine Democratic Chair Kathleen Marra released the following statement:

“Donald Trump Jr. can’t do anything to make Mainers forget his father’s disastrous record. President Trump promised better trade deals, cheaper health care, and to defend working Americans. He’s broken every one of those promises and allowed 200,000 Americans to die from the coronavirus pandemic to boot. Maine voters are tired of Trump’s chaotic leadership that has hurt their families, and they’re ready for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House," says Marra.

