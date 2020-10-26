Don Jr. to campaign in Maine and NH Thursday

President Trump's oldest son Don Jr. will make campaign stops in Manchester and Bangor this Thursday.

BANGOR, Maine — On the heels of his father's impromptu campaign stop in Levant this past weekend, the Trump campaign announced Don Jr. will host a "Make America Great Again!" event in Bangor on Thursday.

According to the campaign, Don Jr., President Donald Trump's eldest son, will host an event at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Manchester Thursday afternoon before heading to Bangor.

The Bangor event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Greenway Equipment Sales. Doors open at 4 p.m.; click here to register.

Thursday's trip will mark Don Jr.'s second campaign trip to Maine this election. He visited the Maine Military Supply in Holden last month for a rally-type event.

Trump's other son, Eric, also stumped for his father in Saco in September at the Camp Ellis Pier, where he touted the lobster industry and ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden.

And just last week, Vice President Mike Pence rallied supporters in Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

Maine has just four electoral votes, but both Trump and Biden are fighting for every vote possible. During his recent trip to Holden, Don Jr., expressed Maine, specifically the 2nd Congressional District, is important in the election because the state splits electoral college votes. Maine is one of only two states in the country that splits votes, rather than the "winner take all" practice the other 48 states adhere by.

“Everything’s important you never know where things are gonna go," Don Jr. said. "Obviously it’s a crazy sort of electoral map these days, ya know, Maine is one of those states that you have that split—every vote counts, every electoral college vote counts, and we’re gonna go after all of ‘em.”