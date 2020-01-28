FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — It's Lincoln the goat versus Sammy the dog in the race for honorary mayor of one Vermont town.

The Nubian goat had won the election in Fair Haven, Vermont, last year after the town manager came up with the pet mayor election to raise money to rehabilitate a community playground.

Now, the police chief of the town nominated K-9 Sammy, a German Shepherd. Sammy is well-known around town and frequently visits local schools with a resource officer and attends concerts in the park.

