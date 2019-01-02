AUGUSTA, Maine — The first person chosen for Gov. Janet Mills’ cabinet told lawmakers Thursday her department needs to make lots of changes and needs to restore public trust.

Jeanne Lambrew is Mills’ choice to be Commissioner of Health and Human Services -- the largest and most expensive agency in state government. It's also often the most controversial. Lambrew told members of the Health and Human Services committee that the department needs to restore some of the positions and programs that she says were neglected during the LePage administration.

"Governor Mills wants to restore trust in state government -- in particular, at DHHS," said Lambrew. "Systems to protect vulnerable children have deteriorated. Positions to protect public health, including nurses, have been diverted to other uses."

Lambrew’s first big assignment is to get Medicaid expansion underway, a process that’s already started. She also told committee members that DHHS needs to not only implement expansion, but also look for more ways to help control medical costs.

"We have opportunities to take big strides in Maine. Beyond expanding Medicaid, the Governor and Legislature agree on the need to lower drug costs and expand affordable coverage options, so people don’t have to choose between needed health care and affordable housing."

Republicans in the committee said they are concerned about the financial impact of Medicaid expansion. Lambrew assured them that she and the Governor want to make sure the program is funded in a sustainable way.

Jeanne Lambrew’s nomination was approved by the committee on a unanimous vote. The Education Committee also approved Pender Mackin to be the state’s Education Commissioner. Both nominations still need to be confirmed by the full Senate.