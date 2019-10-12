WASHINGTON — Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment, charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The charges announced Tuesday stem from Trump's pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country. The case against Trump was laid out at a daylong House Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday.

"It is an impeachable offense for the president to use the powers of his office to seek a personal benefit while ignoring or injuring the national interest," Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler said of Trump's charge of abuse of power, pointing to Trump's actions in Ukraine.

A second article was announced against Trump for obstruction of Congress. "A president who declares himself above accountability, above the American people and above congress' power of impeachment -- which is meant to protect against threats to our democratic institutions -- is the President who sees himself as above the law," Nadler said.

Ahead of the announcement, Trump took to Twitter, saying he did "NOTHING wrong." In his tweet, Trump said the impeachment inquiry was "sheer Political Madness!"

The Judiciary Committee will vote on the articles Thursday, with a full House vote expected next week. Trump is the fourth U.S. president to face impeachment. If either of the articles are passed, Trump would officially become the third U.S. president to face trial in the Senate.