AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic leaders in the Legislature are taking aim at prescription drug prices, although one of Maine’s leading pharmacists predicts they won’t be able to make the big changes needed to lower prices.

Senate President Troy Jackson and others joined the AARP on Tuesday to outline a package of five bills targeting drug prices.

Two of the bills look to Canada as a source of less expensive prescription drugs. One bill would reinforce current federal policy that allows individuals to travel to Canada to purchase 90-day supplies of prescriptions. The second bill would have the state set up a wholesale operation to purchase quantities of drugs from Canada and then sell them to Maine pharmacies.

Another bill would put new restrictions on pharmacy benefit managers who negotiate drug prices for insurance companies, while another would create a state board to oversee prices. Senate President Troy Jackson says it's time to take tough action to lower prices.

"We should be taking back this issue from the greedy drug companies in this state and this country," Jackson said. "It’s just unbelievably unconscionable that we play games with people’s lives like this, and I’m tired of it."

The drug price issue is raised as a concern by many lawmakers, but one of Maine’s leading pharmacists says he doubts the new bills will bring any meaningful change in Maine drug prices.

Joe Bruno is president of Community Pharmacies and a professor at the UNE School of Pharmacy, and he is also a prominent Republican. Bruno says the proposal to have the state buy drugs from Canada would require permission from the FDA. He says Vermont has passed a similar law but so far has not received the needed permission from the feds. He says states like Maine will have a difficult time lowering drug prices on their own.

"There are ideas out there, but no one has come up with a solution that has actually lowered drug prices. If we’re going to do it, it has to be done at the federal level," Bruno said.

The five Democratic bills will all be lined up for public hearings in the coming weeks.

