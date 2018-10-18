AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- With Election Day drawing ever closer, tensions are growing between the political parties. There are more than 180 elections for Maine Legislature happening on Nov. 6, and some of those campaigns have become intense.

Senate Democrats are complaining about flyers they say are being mailed out by Republican groups, and claim the GOP is telling lies or distorting the record of Democrats.Senate Democratic leader Troy Jackson called a statehouse press conference Thursday and complained that mailings are misleading voters.

“And they’re lying about voting records, they’re making up voting records for candidates who never had the opportunity to vote or evens serve,” said Jackson. “I find it outrageous and call on my Republican colleagues and counterparts to stand up and say stop this.”

Jackson singled out Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau for criticism. Thibodeau told NEWS CENTER Maine the Democrats’ complaints are not justified. Thibodeau defended the mailers that his political action committee (PAC) is involved with, and said they are fair. He, in turn, accused the Democrats of making false statements about Senate Republicans in a fundraising letter earlier in the campaign.

© NEWS CENTER Maine