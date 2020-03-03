PORTLAND, Maine — As Mainers head to the polls to cast their votes in the presidential primary on Super Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Democratic candidate Ross LaJeunesse is looking ahead to the state primary in June. On Tuesday, LaJeunesse posted a video calling for debates with his fellow Democratic candidates in all 16 Maine counties ahead of the primary.

“Voters deserve to hear our ideas for getting Maine and the country back on track,” LaJeunesse said in the post, “and they deserve to hear those ideas directly from us.”

There are currently no debates scheduled ahead of the primary. "Voters deserve better," LaJeunesse told NEWS CENTER Maine.

“Mainers deserve a Senator who shows up for them. One of the reasons Susan Collins is the most unpopular Senator in the United States is that she has become a career politician. She hasn’t shown up for a public town hall meeting in years.” Ross said. “As Democrats, we can't criticize her and then do the same thing. Voters deserve to hear our ideas for getting Maine and the country back on track, and they deserve to hear those ideas directly from us.”

LaJeunesse, a former Google executive, is one of four Democratic candidates looking to unseat Republican Susan Collins. The other candidates are Maine state House Speaker Sara Gideon of Freeport, progressive activist Betsy Sweet of Hallowell, and defense attorney Bre Kidman of Saco.

The candidates have only appeared together on stage once before at a forum hosted by the Maine Teen Advocacy Coalition in November.

LaJeunesse told NEWS CENTER Maine that the Maine Democratic Party would be a "great convener" to make the debates happen, but thinks it doesn't have to be them who organize it.

"My hope is to get all of [the Democratic candidates] to agree to do this...and then we can work together," he said.

Gideon remains the likely front runner and recently reported raising $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Maine Democratic Party could not immediately comment on the prospect of debates.

The other Maine Democratic Senate candidates could be immediately be reached for comment.

