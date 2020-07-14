Democratic primary will set up big race for U.S. Senate

Collins' opponents, though having far less money and visibility, say they primary still matters.

Maine’s race for U.S. Senate—which is already the most expensive in state history—will be one of the most fiercely fought in the country. Democrats and allied groups are making a full court press to defeat Republican Susan Collins, in hopes of taking control of the Senate.

And while Democrat and current Speaker of the House Sara Gideon is has been campaigning against Collins for months, she has to win Tuesday’s Democratic primary to officially become the party nominees.

“(We have) a great amount of excitement and enthusiasm and drive for change, reflected in interns and volunteers and staff and people around the state,” Gideon said Monday.

But her opponents, though having far less money and visibility, say they primary still matters.

Longtime activist and lobbyist Betsy Sweet says she has been getting strong support from progressive allies.

“There’s a lot of excitement, people are ready to get out there and vote, those who haven’t voted. And I think we might fool a few people tomorrow,” Sweet said.

Asked if that meant she thinks she could win, Sweet replied, “Definitely a win, definitely a win. We are in good shape.”

Sounding equally positive Monday was Bre Kidman, who has been pushing a strong progressive campaign agenda despite very little money.

“I’m the least known candidate in the race, but the one with the most innovative ideas and people are responding to that.”

The issues for all of them are similar and familiar, including health care, prescription drugs, climate change, and money in politics.

But the campaign against Susan Collins has made this a national race, with millions of dollars donated so far to both sides. National Democratic groups endorsed Gideon early in the campaign, and she is clearly the favored candidate for most of the national groups leading the effort to defeat Collins.

“I think of it not just in terms of best Democrat but in terms of the best person to run this race,” said Gideon. “And thinking about us as Mainers really need someone representing us who is thinking about what’s best for us every day and standing up for us."

Sweet says that the primary vote still matters and that despite the huge financial advantage Gideon has, some Democrats see it as a liability.

“I also think Maine voters are really mad and don’t want to be taken for granted by an establishment in Washington that thinks you don’t have to campaign in a primary you can just buy it, and Maine, people are smarter than that.”

Bre Kidman has already been running an outsider campaign, calling for change in and outside the party, to reduce the influence of money. She said the fundraising imbalance provers her point.

“Because legitimacy in our political system derives from how much money you have, most people don’t have the money you need to buy an election and we deserve to be represented."

All three will appear on Tuesday’s ballot. The winner will have money for the campaign. A national group started raising donations after the Kavanaugh vote in 2018 and recently said the total is about $4 million….for whichever Democrat wins the nomination to challenge Collins.