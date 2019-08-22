PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is set to visit Maine Thursday with a fundraising event in Portland.

Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana and the only openly gay candidate in the race.

He is one of nearly two dozen democrats running for president to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Buttigieg's campaign is calling the event a 'grassroots' fundraiser with ticket prices ranging from $18.35 for veterans to $250 for top donors.

State democratic leaders and supporters are expected to attend the event at the State Theatre in Portland.

Candidate visits like this are rare in Maine.

President Donald Trump made several stops in Maine during the 2016 campaign cycle.

Buttigieg's visit will be an opportunity for him to rake in some cash and solidify his base in a rural state.

This year Maine moved to party primaries instead of caucuses.

That means Mainers will head to the polls along with several other states on Super Tuesday in March.

Thursday's event is scheduled for 5 p.m.