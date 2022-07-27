Mills increases fundraising advantage over LePage

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills raised $605,000 during the latest reporting period, nearly twice the amount raised by Republican challenger Paul LePage.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills increased her fundraising advantage over Republican challenger Paul LePage in the latest reporting period, hauling in $605,000 during the 42-day period, according to documents filed Tuesday.

The report that covers the period from June 1 to July 19 lifted Mills' fundraising haul to $3.8 million, with $2.7 million in cash on hand, according to the campaign disclosure reports.

LePage, a former two-term governor, raised about $312,000 for the same period, bringing his total to nearly $1.8 million, the reports said.

The race against each other is one of several gubernatorial contests that will be on the national radar during the 2022 midterm elections.

LePage seeks to become the first governor to serve three, four-year terms. LePage served two conservative terms, but Maine allows a former governor to serve again after sitting out an election.