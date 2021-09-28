Data breach of website with far-right ties affects Mainers

The data of hundreds of Maine residents was exposed in the breach between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15, the government said.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Almost 200 Maine residents were exposed in a national data breach this month when the hacker group Anonymous published personal and financial information of users of the web company Epik, which is popular with far-right fringe groups.

In a statement to its users, Epik said it will investigate and cooperate with relevant authorities.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General said 190 Maine residents were affected in the breach, from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2021, that exposed the personal information of 110,000 people nationally.

According to the notice, names, addresses, email addresses, usernames, passwords, phone and VAT numbers, transaction histories, domain ownership, and for a small subset of users, credit card information, was exposed.