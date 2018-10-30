PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A candidate for Cumberland County district attorney dropped out hours after his own political party called on him to withdraw over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Portland Press Herald reports John Gale withdrew from the race Monday night.

The Maine Democratic Party called on Gale to withdraw, but he initially said he didn't plan to drop out.

"What is true is that I have made several decisions in my personal life that I regret," Gale said in an email to the Press Herald late Monday night. “I engaged in extramarital affairs. I have ultimately had to work through those decisions and their repercussions with my wife – who has forgiven me. I accept full responsibility for those decisions and actions."

Gale was running against independent Asst. DA Jonathan Sahrbeck.

