Crowd forming at NH Trump rally

Doors open at Pro Star Aviation in Londonderry, New Hampshire, at 3 p.m. The Trump rally is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

People are already arriving at Pro Star Aviation in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Friday afternoon, gearing up to hear President Donald Trump speak at a Trump rally.

The new hangar location is just across the Manchester town line near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, where the rally was originally planned for at the PeriCohas Hangar.

Doors open at 3 p.m., and the event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health has leased the PeriCohas hangar at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport since 2009. The hangar houses its DHART air ambulance.

Big crowd already in Londonderry for the Trump rally. Doors open at 3 @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/pzSHhR6QHr — Gabrielle Mannino (@gmanninophoto) August 28, 2020

Rick Adams, a spokesperson for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, tells NEWS CENTER Maine over the past several days the hospital and the Trump campaign have had conversations about temporarily moving DHART out of the hangar to accommodate the president's event.

Adams said they were willing to move the helicopter temporarily for the event if the campaign covered the cost.

"As a not-for-profit organization, D-H is prohibited from making any in-kind contributions to political campaigns, and so we would have had to have been reimbursed for the costs of the relocation," Adams explained.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Adams said they were notified of the change to an adjacent hangar, and there was no impact to DHART's operations at the airport.

While there is no statewide mask mandate in New Hampshire, on Aug. 11 Gov. Chris Sununu signed an Executive Order requiring face coverings for certain scheduled gatherings of 100 or more individuals. In accordance with this order, the Trump campaign says masks will be required at the event, which they will provide to all attendees.