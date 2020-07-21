Crafts officially wins Republican nomination for Maine's 2nd Congressional District

The former state representative and businessman will face Democratic incumbent Jared Golden in November.

AUGUSTA, Maine — After days of ranked-choice tabulation, Dale Crafts was declared winner of the Republican primary for Maine's 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday.

In the race in ME CD2, Crafts collected 45% of votes in the preliminary round before ranked choice, compared to 23% for Eric Brakey and 32% for Adrienne Bennett. Both Brakey and Bennett quickly conceded to Crafts, with Brakey conceding the night of the primary and Bennett conceding the following morning.

However, candidates are required to receive more than 50% in order win the race without RCV. So, the race went to a ranked-choice count.

Dale Crafts received 58% of the vote following ranked-choice tabulation.

Ranked Choice Voting results announced this morning. Dale Crafts won Second District GOP primary election night, and today is declared the winner of the RCV count. With 58.5% — Don Carrigan (@DCarrigannews) July 21, 2020

Crafts, a former state representative and businessman, will now face Democratic incumbent Jared Golden in November.

Maine Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Marra responded to Crafts' victory with the following statement:

Two years ago, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike across the Second Congressional District put their trust in Jared Golden to be an independent voice for Maine. Congressman Jared Golden has delivered. From working to improve health care for veterans to introducing legislation to help small businesses economically devastated by the pandemic to supporting lobstermen and shipbuilders at Bath Iron Works, Congressman Golden has gone above and beyond to serve his constituents.

There’s no one more perfect to continue representing the values Maine people hold dear than Congressman Golden, a Marine veteran who puts service above all else. That’s why our grassroots operation is out in full force doing everything in our power to make sure those values continue to be represented in Washington. We’re ready to roll up our sleeves, do the work, and send Congressman Jared Golden back to Congress to continue working tirelessly for Maine’s Second District.

Happy to report, it’s official with 58.54% win! pic.twitter.com/ymuVeGOEVB — Dale Crafts (@DaleCraftsME) July 21, 2020

Crafts issued a release last Thursday calling on the Maine Legislature to revisit the ranked-choice tabulation process.

Crafts said, “The added cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars to tabulate an election that has been completed is an affront to the taxpayer at this difficult time in situations where a tabulation is not necessary.”