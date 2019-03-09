PORTLAND, Maine — Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is scheduled to visit Maine for the first time since launching his presidential campaign in February.

The 50-year-old Democrat is set to host a grassroots fundraiser happy hour Saturday, Sept. 7, on Thompson's Point in Portland.

Sen. Booker on Tuesday announced a new, $3 trillion plan to combat climate change, which according to Yahoo! vows to reach a 100% clean energy economy by 2045 by curbing fossil fuels and investing in renewable energy.

It's anticipated the topic will be among those brought up in Maine.

The event is being held 5 p.m. Saturday at Halo at the Point, located at 4 Thompson's Point, Ste. 101. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets range in price: free for children under 18, $5 for students, $10 for early birds, $20 for general, $100 for sponsors and $500 for hosts.