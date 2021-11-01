Congressman Jared Golden calls for Trump to be 'held accountable' for Capitol violence

“There is bipartisan agreement that Wednesday’s events were unacceptable. As I said then, the president is responsible for Wednesday’s violence and lawlessness, and he should be held accountable. There are many different forms of accountability, and Congress must engage in a discussion about what is on the table, and how best to work towards action that can be taken with majority support, if not more. Finding a way to act together will send a message to America and to the world that our democracy remains resilient and that we are united by a common purpose to protect it.