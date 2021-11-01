Congressman Jared Golden calls for Trump to be 'held accountable' for Capitol violence

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Maine's Second Congressional District Congressman Jared Golden says President Trump is "responsible for the violence" at the Capitol and "should be held accountable." He does not specifically call for impeachment.
Here is the latest statement, issued Sunday, January 10, from the Congressman on the House’s efforts to address the violence last week.
“There is bipartisan agreement that Wednesday’s events were unacceptable. As I said then, the president is responsible for Wednesday’s violence and lawlessness, and he should be held accountable. There are many different forms of accountability, and Congress must engage in a discussion about what is on the table, and how best to work towards action that can be taken with majority support, if not more. Finding a way to act together will send a message to America and to the world that our democracy remains resilient and that we are united by a common purpose to protect it.
“I have already begun conversations with colleagues in both parties, and in the days ahead, I will continue to work with members in both the House and Senate to try to build consensus on how we can bring about accountability for Wednesday’s terrible events and ensure that they are not repeated in the future.” – Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02)