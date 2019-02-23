BANGOR, Maine — Congressman Jared Golden opened his third district office in Bangor on Saturday.

The office is located on State Street in downtown Bangor. Golden said he held the open house to hear from Mainers and discuss the work he’s doing in Congress.

He said the event is also an opportunity for people to meet him and his staff and hear about the resources and services available through the office.

Golden said he has a large congressional district and he believes the larger the district is, the more important it is for him to travel it to hear from those people.

"I just want to really get engaged with people of all stripes and get the word out that when we have these events, everyone is welcome to come and we want to hear deferring viewpoints because that’s how I can better understand what everyone in the district is thinking and feeling and that helps inform my policy making," Golden said.

Besides the new Bangor office, Congressman Golden also has offices in Lewiston and Caribou.