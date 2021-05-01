‘Congress must take action’: Pingree joins House resolution condemning Trump call with Ga. Sec. of State

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — More than 90 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Maine’s Chellie Pingree, have formally condemned President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn Georgia’s election results during a call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The resolution, introduced by Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., serves as a formal declaration that the House publicly supports Georgia’s verified vote totals in the presidential election, recognizing Joe Biden as the President-elect and Kamala Harris as Vice President-elect.
It also censures and condemns Trump for his call with Raffensperger and calls on Trump to “retract and disavow this unlawful and unconstitutional behavior and acknowledge President-elect Joseph R. Biden as the victor of the November 2020 presidential election.”
“President Trump lost the November election by 7 million votes, and his failed attempts to overturn the will of the voters are reprehensible,” Pingree said in a statement. “An American President has never so aggressively abused his office to cling to power. President Trump’s clear intimidation of Georgia’s top election official and overall contempt for our free elections is a stain on the presidency that will not be easily erased. Congress must take action – both by condemning his abuse of power and voting to accept all electors legally and properly certified by their states.”
In a tweet Sunday, Johnson said Trump's call is a "violation of state and federal law," and that he should resign "NOW!"
Other members of the Maine Delegation, including Republican Sen. Susan Collins, have released statements condemning Trump’s actions.
"The election in Georgia — and in all the states — is over," Collins said. "The people have voted, the electors have voted, and the Congress will formally count the votes on January 6th. A new Congress was sworn in yesterday and a new President will be inaugurated on January 20th. It is too late to find votes."
Two members of the House have gone a step further in their efforts to condemn the call, writing a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray asking him to investigate the leaked hour-long phone call.
Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., wrote that they believe "Trump engaged in solicitation of, or conspiracy to commit, a number of election crimes. We ask you to open an immediate criminal investigation into the President."
Similarly, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters Tuesday he thinks both Congress and law enforcement agencies should investigate the call.
"I do believe [it] may well be a violation of criminal law, both from a state and a federal perspective," Hoyer said. “The president is out of control.”
Congress is set to hold a joint session Wednesday to count Electoral Votes, which some Republicans have vowed to challenge.