WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is coming out in support of President Donald Trump's proposal for ending the government shutdown.

Collins cited a litany of problems caused by the shutdown on Wednesday in a Senate floor speech. She said Trump's plan "is by no means ideal but it would result in the reopening of government, my priority."

She also said "the outlines of a compromise are before us."

There will be two votes on Thursday in the Senate.

One will be on a bill reflecting Trump's demand for border wall funding in exchange for temporary protections for some immigrants. The other is on a Democratic proposal that would fund security improvements but contains no money for a wall.