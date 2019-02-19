PORTLAND, Maine — Sen. Susan Collins reacted Monday to comments made by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who has been making the rounds on multiple TV networks to promote a new book recounting his time at the FBI.

Maine's senior senator, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee before which McCabe testified in May 2017, mostly recommended concern and attention be put toward allowing special counsel Robert Mueller to conclude his investigation rather than accusations made by McCabe over the last few days.

McCabe told CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday that the FBI had good reason to open a counterintelligence investigation into whether President Trump was in league with Russia, and therefore a possible national security threat.

On Tuesday, McCabe told NBC's "Today" show that he briefed congressional leaders about the counterintelligence investigation into President Trump and that "no one objected" — not even Congress' "Gang of Eight" leaders.

"No one objected. Not on legal grounds, not on constitutional grounds and not based on the facts," he told NBC's Savannah Guthrie.

McCabe was fired from the FBI last year two days before his retirement after the Justice Department inspector general concluded that he had lied during an internal investigation into a news media disclosure. He has denied the allegations and believes his firing was politically motivated.

When asked how she would question McCabe regarding his accusations, Collins noted his previous testimony to the Intelligence Committee and said the Judiciary Committee is planning to also look into the issues he has raised.

While she believes it's important to delve into how the investigation started, Collins cited the inspector general's findings that McCabe lied under oath three times, and in total four times. She said she has far more confidence in Mueller's investigation than the testimony of McCabe. "[McCabe] had a very brief but troubled tenure as the acting FBI director," Collins said.

Collins said she has always been concerned about the accusations made about possible collusion between Russia and President Trump's campaign, which she said is why she has always supported the special counsel's investigation.

"I think the best thing that we could all do is to allow the special counsel to conclude his work," Collins said. "It looks like he's in the final stages, he's already brought several indictments and has secured some convictions, and he has the independence, impartiality and credibility to do this job."

McCabe's book, titled "The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump," was released Monday, Feb. 19.

Collins also elaborated on the statements she made last week regarding President Trump's national emergency declaration after a lawsuit filed Monday by Maine and 15 other states alleges the move violates the U.S. Constitution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report