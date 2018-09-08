(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Sen. Susan Collins says she expects to meet with President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh before the end of this month to determine whether she can support his nomination.

Maine's senior US senator is considered a key swing vote in the Senate, where most Republicans are supporting Kavanaugh and most Democrats are opposing him.

Sen. Collins told reporters she is doing research on Kavanaugh every day to find out about his record of past court decisions. She said the biggest concern she has heard so far, and one she said is very important, is where Kavanaugh stands on the issue of abortion, and the 45-year-old court ruling on Roe v. Wade.

"So what is important to me is does Judge Kavanaugh consider Roe to be settled law?" Collins said. "Does he believe it is established precedent on which people have relied that has now been incorporated into the fabric of our society as a recognized constitutional right?"

Collins said she has been hearing from people for and against Kavanaugh but is also talking with lawyers and reading through his past decisions on a variety of issues. As for all the pressure groups running TV ads and holding rallies, Collins said none of that will influence her decision.

