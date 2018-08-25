WINSLOW (NEWS CENTER Maine) — It was a sad moment for the country Friday, as the family of Sen. John McCain said he has stopped taking medical treatment to fight brain cancer.

McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma more than a year ago and has gone through months of treatment.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she knew McCain was losing his fight against cancer following a phone call with his wife last week.

Collins said she has had a long friendship with McCain. She told NEWS CENTER Maine that McCain and former Rhode Island Sen. John Chaffee were mentors to her when Collins was first elected to office in 1996. Collins also said she and McCain made several official trips together to some far-flung parts of the world, including the Iraq-Afghanistan war zone and Antarctica.

"He’s a dear friend of mine," Collins said. "He taught me so much when I was a junior senator and made four trips to Afghanistan and Iraq with him."

Collins said that glioblastoma, the cancer that is taking McCain’s life, has affected her life previously. She said the disease claimed a close friend of hers, along with Sen. Ted Kennedy. But she said that seeing the approaching end to John McCain’s fight was very sad.

"I wish him peace," Collins said. "I know from talking to Cindy, his wife, just last week, they are in his favorite place in the world. They are in Sedona where he has the ranch. I visited him there years ago and he loves being in Sedona. So I’m glad he’s with his family in his favorite place and can die at peace. And he can die knowing he has been a real hero to the American people. And a great friend to me."

