WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Members of Maine’s Congressional Delegation are speaking out ahead of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s highly-anticipated testimony Monday morning.

Mueller will go before the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Monday’s hearings are ‘appropriate.’

"I think it's appropriate that he come before Congress because after all this was a taxpayer funded investigation,” Collins told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Collins, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, has long been outspoken on the issues surrounding Russian interference in elections.

She said she does not believe the findings in the Mueller Report prove conspiracy on the part of the Trump campaign.

Many democrats are hopeful Mueller will provide more information beyond the scope of the report, despite the fact that Mueller has repeatedly said the 448-page report ‘speaks for itself’ and he will not elaborate further.

"I believe that the Mueller report makes clear that there was not a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” Collins said.

Independent Sen. Angus King said Monday’s hearings are likely to be more of a ‘book on tape’ than a ‘court drama.’

While King said many things in the report were concerning, he said it is unlikely that anything new will be proven by this investigation.

"There was a not enough evidence to prove a criminal conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

Still, King slammed President Trump for denying Russian involvement.

"To continue to deny that this happened is really a disservice to the American people,” King said.

King, who also serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, insisted that Americans deserve to learn more about any Russian interference, but that will not likely come out of these hearings.

"There were 10 instances that suggest there could be potential obstructions of justice that were in the report,” Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said. “I am sure that he will be asked about each and every one we may learn more about them."

Congresswoman Pingree said, if anything, the questioning of Mueller publicly will allow the average person to gain a better understanding of what the investigation found.

Few people have actually read the full report.

“For a lot of people, they watch it on TV and they look for the soundbite,” Pingree said. “But that’s where they’re going to see what’s going on.”

According to King and Collins, initial findings from a Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian interference could be released as early next week.

